Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has insisted that it will take Spurs time to recover from last season as finding their feet again is a process.

Spurs finished a disappointing seventh last season in the aftermath of Jose Mourinho’s sacking and also missed out on the chance to lift silverware by losing in the EFL Cup final.

They began the Premier League season brightly by winning their first three matches, but the enthusiasm about Spurs’ start has waned due to losing all their subsequent league games, conceding three times in each game.

Alli stressed that it would be foolish to think that things would just easily fall into place for Spurs after last season and advised patience as he thinks recovery is a long-term process.

Speaking to Spurs TV, Alli said: “The transition from last season, if anyone thought it would be magical and just all slot into place, that’s not the way it works.

“It’s not going to be, click the fingers and we’re back to where we want to be.

“It’s a process.”

The midfielder wants the Spurs supporters to be behind the squad all through the way and hopes that getting back on track does not take too much time.

“We’re trying to improve”, Alli added.

“Sometimes things taken time.

“Hopefully not too much time, we know that, but we want the fans to stick behind us.

“We’re going to keep working, keep fighting.

“We’re building something.”

Spurs picked up a win in midweek in the Europa Conference League, against Slovenian side NS Mura, and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as well when they take on in-form Aston Villa this weekend.