Charlie Cresswell has admitted he was nervous before he made his Premier League debut for Leeds United last weekend against West Ham United at Elland Road.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa handed Cresswell his Premier League debut last weekend with Leeds left shorthanded in the centre-back department owing to injuries and suspension.

Cresswell stepped up to partner Liam Cooper in the heart of the defence against West Ham and although his team lost 2-1, the youngster earned plaudits for being a mature vocal presence in the backline.

The 19-year-old revealed that he gets nervous before every game and admitted he was on tenterhooks as he made his top flight debut for Leeds.

But Cresswell stressed the importance of putting nerves aside, focusing on the task at hand and cracking on with doing his best on the pitch.

Asked whether he gets nerves before a game, Cresswell said on LUTV: “Yes, that is normal

“It is normal, I was nervous the other day [when I made my Premier League debut].

“I am nervous every game.

“It is just how you deal with it.

“It is all an illusion inside your head, what you make up is nerves.

“So, you have got to put that to one side and crack on with the game.

“But it is normal to get nervous.

“Do not be worried about getting nervous.”

Having made his top flight debut, Cresswell was welcomed with more good news this week as he earned a call up to the England Under-21s for their upcoming games.