Aston Villa Under-23s head coach Mark Delaney is confident that some of the players in his youth team are capable of making the jump to senior level.

Under-23s star Cameron Archer has made three appearances for the Villans’ senior team so far, two of which were in the EFL Cup, when he scored four goals.

His team-mate Carney Chukwuemeka also has three appearances for the Villans so far and he too impressed in the two EFL Cup games, as he scored twice and provided the same number of assists.

Delaney is of the belief that the Under-23s squad have some players who are capable of being called up for first-team football.

He provided the examples of Archer and Chukwuemeka as proof that the Under-23s squad have some gems that can be unearthed and revealed that the duo’s exploits in the first team serve as inspiration for their team-mates.

Speaking to Villa TV, Delaney said: “Within the group, in my opinion I have some players that could go to the highest level.

“I’m excited about this group.

“I’ve been excited since I took the job with the players that we’ve got and the players underneath them.

“The future of the Academy is really, really positive.

“When you’ve got that shining light above where Cameron and Carney are getting up there, it shows players there is a pathway.

“That’s exciting for them as well.”

It was only this summer that the most expensive signing of a British player took place as Jack Grealish moved to Manchester City and he is a product of the Villans’ academy.