Former Manchester City star Danilo has revealed that it is not easy to form a bond with Citizens’ boss Pep Guardiola as his focus is constantly on football.

One of the most successful managers of the 21st century, the Manchester City manager has won nine league titles as well as two Champions Leagues, and he reached the final of the competition again last season.

The Citizens boss made famous the ‘Tiki-Taka’ system while in charge of Barcelona and he has constantly earned praise for the way he sets up his teams.

Danilo reflected that playing under Guardiola, in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, helped change his perspective on how to view football.

The Juventus right-back however feels that Guardiola is not a man players can easily get along with as his mind is occupied by football all day long to the point it seeps into his personal life.

Speaking to Italian daily La Repubblica, Danilo said: “With him I changed my way of seeing things.

“I played little, injury was at fault for that as well, but it is true that it is not easy to have a relationship with him: he is never relaxed, he thinks about football all day.

“In my opinion at home in the evening he positions his wife and the sofa as if they were players on the pitch.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is another player who has admitted to struggling to get along with Guardiola, during the star striker’s spell at Barcelona that only lasted for one year.