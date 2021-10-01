Everton manager Rafael Benitez has insisted he is happy with Alex Iwobi’s attitude and dedication to improve his craft during training, and backed him to become a much better player as the season progresses under his tutelage.

Since arriving at Goodison Park from Arsenal in the summer of 2019 on a big money move, Iwobi has struggled to live up to expectations so far in his Everton stint.

The Nigerian has played a part in all of the Toffees’ six Premier League games so far this season but has struggled to make an impact on the pitch since registering an assist in their season opener against Southampton.

However, Everton boss Benitez has insisted he is happy with the attitude and work ethic Iwobi is showing in the training pitch.

Benitez believes he can take Iwobi’s game to another level by working with him and backed him to become a much better player by the end of this season under his tutelage.

“In terms of his future, his attitude, the way that he is training and playing, I am really pleased”, Benitez told a press conference while discussing Iwobi’s progress under him.

“I think that the fans appreciate that he is giving everything on the pitch.

“And we are working specifically with him and with the wingers about movement and positioning.

“And then I think he is improving and he is enjoying this improvement.

“And I still [think] we can improve him a little bit more because he is working so hard in the training sessions and he has so much potential.

“[If we] keep working with him, I think he will be a much better player at the end of the season.”

Iwobi is currently suffering from fitness issues and is a doubt for Everton at the weekend when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in a top flight clash.