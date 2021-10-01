Sheffield Wednesday hitman Lee Gregory is of the view that the race to earn promotion will not be open as people think it will be this term and feels three or four clubs will start to pull clear of the rest of pack.

The Owls broke a four-game winless streak in League One on Tuesday when they beat an in-form Wigan Athletic side 2-1.

With three points from their latest outing, Sheffield Wednesday have climbed back into the top ten and are just two points adrift of a playoff spot.

The Yorkshire outfit are determined to climb back to the Championship this season but hitman Gregory is of the view that the promotion race will not be as open as it is suggested in some quarters.

Gregory explained that he sees three or four clubs starting to pull away from the rest of the league and urged the Owls to knuckle down and keep picking up results in their upcoming games.

“I think there will be three or four clubs who start pulling away from the pack”, Gregory told a press conference while discussing the prospects of earning promotion from League One.

“I don’t think it is going to be as open as what people think.

“We always want to do better.

“We are always learning.

“We are starting to gel a lot more.

“We need to keep knuckling down and keep picking up the results.”

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up to lock horns with Oxford United in the league at the weekend and will be determined to get another win as they look to close the gap on the top six.