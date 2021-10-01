Rafael Benitez has revealed he has talked to Richarlison about his future at Everton and stressed he is happy at the club and is completely focused on doing well for them on the pitch.

Richarlison has been one of the key players in the Everton squad since arriving at the club from Watford in the summer of 2018.

However, the Brazilian recently made some statements expressing doubts over his long-term future at the club, amidst claims that rival Premier League clubs and sides from Spain and France are keen on luring him away from Everton.

Toffees boss Benitez revealed that he sat down with the 24-year-old and his entourage on Thursday and discussed his future at the club, which ended on a very positive note.

The Spaniard added Richarlison is fully committed to doing his best for Everton at the moment and is determined to regain his fitness as soon as possible and start scoring goals for the club.

Asked whether Evertonians should be concerned about Richarlison expressing doubts over his future, Benitez told a press conference: “To be fair, yesterday I was having lunch with him, he was happy.

“We were talking about his future, about his situation so the main thing is to be sure he is fit.

“And I was talking with his people and it was a very nice conversation.

“Everything was very positive and the player wants to be fit, to score goals and to do well for us.

“That is it.”

Richarlison is sidelined with an injury and is unavailable for selection at the weekend when Everton travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League.