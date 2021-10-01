Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has insisted the Hornets know all about Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play and is confident his team can beat Leeds United on Saturday.

The Hornets have won twice in the Premier League so far this season and travel to a Leeds side still to record a victory in the league this term in six attempts.

Leeds are hopeful they can turn the tide when Watford visit Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, but Munoz is clear that he knows exactly what to expect from the Whites.

And the Watford head coach is confident that his team have the ability to get the result they want in Yorkshire.

“We need a strong mentality and physicality”, he said via his club’s official site.

“This is our challenge and this week we have important time to improve. It’s an important time to build up and work hard on this system.

“We know what we want, and we know exactly the style of Marcelo

“We can do it with our personality and character, but we know we are not perfect.

“I love my players because they are working very hard and want to improve.”

Watford last visited Leeds in the Championship in 2015 and ran out 3-2 winners at Elland Road.

They have not lost against Leeds since 2013, when the Whites grabbed a 2-1 victory in the Championship at Vicarage Road, a game Troy Deeney was sent off in.