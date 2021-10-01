Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley believes that his side have been playing well for parts of games this season, but need to play well for the full 90 minutes if they want to get a result against Sunderland on Saturday.

Pompey, placed 13th in the League One table, will take on an in-form Sunderland side in their eleventh match of the domestic campaign.

Cowley’s side have so far won three, lost four, and drawn three of the ten games they have played.

The manager feels that the reason for Portsmouth not being up to the mark is because they have failed to be good for entire games they have played.

However, against the league leaders, the 42-year-old feels, the need will be to play well for the full game so that they can get a result in their favour.

“It’s a big game between two big clubs”, Cowley was quoted as saying by The News.

“If you follow the form people will predict an away win, but it’s for us to put a consistent level of performance together.

“We’ve played really well in parts of games but not the full game, and if you want to get a result against Sunderland you need to play well for the full game – no doubt about that.”

Sunderland beat Portsmouth 2-0 on their last trip to Fratton Park and Cowley’s men have not won a game since the middle of August.