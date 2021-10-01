Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has revealed that he does not see West Ham United finishing in the top four come the end of the season, despite their good opening to the campaign.

The Hammers have started the season by picking up eleven points from their first six games and their only defeat could have been avoided if Mark Noble had converted his penalty near the end of the game against Manchester United.

As such, they are seventh in the table but at an early stage of the season where there is still a lot of congestion in the standings they are only three points off first-placed Liverpool.

Jordan however has poured cold water on West Ham’s top four prospects and has advised believers in the cause to pace themselves.

He is appreciative of what the Hammers have achieved so far this season but insists that it is still early in the season and it is not advisable to get their hopes up.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “Let’s not get carried away, they’re [West Ham] not going to get into the top four.

“They are having a nice little journey in Europe, their fans are quiet at this moment in time are not moaning and b***hing about their owners and how much they hate their stadium.

“But this isn’t the West Ham show.

“We aren’t sitting here as glowing admirers of West Ham, we appreciate what they are currently doing, but it’s very early in the season.”

The Hammers were in contention for the Champions League spots last season, when they ultimately ended up finishing sixth, and manager David Moyes will be looking to improve on their finish this term.