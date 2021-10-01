Aaron Cresswell has revealed that everyone in the West Ham United squad has been encouraging Declan Rice to try to score more often and stressed competition for places in the squad is really pushing all the players to give their best.

The Hammers registered a second win on the trot in the Europa League on Thursday as they beat Austrian side Rapid Vienna 2-0 at the London Stadium.

West Ham defensive midfielder Rice, who scored against Dinamo Zagreb in his team’s Europe League opener found the back of the net for a second consecutive game in Europe, breaking the deadlock in Thursday’s clash.

Irons star Cresswell has revealed everyone at West Ham has been encouraging Rice to try to get on the scoresheet more often as he has the ability to improve that part of his game.

“We’ve encouraged him to do that and score more often”, Cresswell told West Ham TV while discussing Rice succeeding in adding more goals to his name.

“With the qualities he’s got he doesn’t score as often as he’d like.

“That’s two games and two goals so let’s hope he can get more.”

Cresswell added that the competition for places in the current West Ham squad is pushing everyone to step up their game.

“The competition in the squad is motivating for everyone and it’s good for us all.

“We’ve got a great group of lads and great spirit, all fighting to push us onwards.

“It’s healthy for the squad that we could make changes tonight, keep a clean sheet and win 2-0.”

Having added to their excellent start in Europe, West ham will turn their attention toward Premier League football again on Sunday, as they gear up to host top flight new boys Brentford.