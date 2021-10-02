Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Manchester United in an away Premier League game this afternoon.

Rafael Benitez has led Everton to a good start to the new season and the Toffees returned to winning ways last weekend when seeing off Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Benitez though is still dealing with injury issues and is unable to call upon key pair Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

He has Jordan Pickford in goal this afternoon, while in defence Benitez goes with Ben Godfrey and Lucas Digne as full-backs, with Yerry Mina and Michael Keane in the centre.

In midfield, Everton look towards Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to control the match, while also picked are Andros Townsend, Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray. Salomon Rondon is up top.

Benitez has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Tom Davies and Mason Holgate.

Everton’s last win away at Manchester United came in December 2013, when Bryan Oviedo scored the only goal of the game.

Everton Team vs Manchester United

Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Gordon, Rondon

Substitutes: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gbamin, Davies, Branthwaite, Whitaker, Dobbin