Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his matchday squad that will take on Everton in a Premier League game at Old Trafford this afternoon.

A defeat in their last league game means Manchester United are desperate to get back to winning ways domestically at Old Trafford today.

Luke Shaw has returned to the line-up after being out for the Champions League game in midweek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also made his way into the right-back slot.

Fred and Scott McTominay will line up in the middle of the park, alongside Bruno Fernandes to give the midfield a more attacking look.

Edinson Cavani will lead the line for the Red Devils, with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial for support in the front three.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba are some of the options on a strong bench for Manchester United today.

Manchester United Team vs Everton

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Martial, Greenwood, Cavani

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Lingard, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Ronaldo, Sancho