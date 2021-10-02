Former Premier League star Kenny Cunningham believes Antonio Conte is the kind of forceful personally needed to get the best out of the current Manchester United squad.

Three defeats in the last six games in all competitions have brought back the question marks about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ability to get the best out of a solid squad at Old Trafford.

There is no sign of Manchester United losing faith in him, but many feel the Norwegian is under pressure to deliver trophies this season after the club heavily backed him in the market last summer.

The recent run of results has eroded some of the confidence around Solskjaer and Cunningham feels in Conte, Manchester United could have a ready-made high-quality replacement for their current manager.

He believes the Italian has the personality, the tactical acumen and the track record of winning trophies that is required to get the best out of the current Manchester United squad.

Cunningham said on Off The Ball: “Let’s get rid of the manager, but who is out there? As soon as you have the conversation then who is better out there?

“If you sack him now, who are you going to put in there? For me, there is a guy who is screaming at you.

“Unless Antonio Conte has taken up a job in the last couple of weeks I don’t know about, he is the man who can go in, has the force of personality, the smarts in terms of setting up the players he has, the kind of tactical astuteness that can really transform the football club.

“People might say you are throwing a grenade in there with his fellow and I think maybe to a certain extent that’s what they need.

“Someone who can come in with total confidence in himself and what he needs to, understands the game, understand how to win titles and what’s required of the team.”

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton on Saturday, but are still only two points behind league leaders Chelsea.