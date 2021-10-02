Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to social media to give their views on manager Darren Moore following the Owls’ 2-1 home defeat against Oxford United in League One.

Moore has struggled to lead the Owls to a positive start to the season and they sit in just 12th place in League One after losing three of their ten games so far.

Sheffield Wednesday fell behind in the first half to Oxford, but fought their way back to level matters in the 73rd minute only to then concede again in injury time.

Moore used all three of his substitutes during the 90 minutes, but was unable to help the Owls to avoid defeat.

The loss has further dented some Sheffield Wednesday fans’ hopes that Moore can deliver, with Varanik dubbing the situation “appalling”.

Spider meanwhile wants to see former QPR boss Ian Holloway appointed, while Ken O’Neill looks to have lost faith in Moore.

Lee Gathercole though thinks it is ridiculous to see Sheffield Wednesday fans calling for Moore to go as he is of the view that the Owls have had enough upheaval in the dugout.

Rob Mooney wants to see a pragmatic approach to team selection from the manager, while Paul Bearer thinks things are getting worse at Hillsborough by the week.