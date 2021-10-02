Fixture: Chelsea vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s men suffered a 1-0 defeat at home against Manchester City last weekend and then went down 1-0 away at Juventus in the Champions League in midweek.

Tuchel will be looking for a response from his side today, with Southampton the visitors.

Southampton held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium last month and will be hopeful of taking something away from Stamford Bridge; they last won at the ground in December 2019.

Edouard Mendy is in goal for Chelsea today, while Tuchel has a three at the back of Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

In midfield, Chelsea select Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell are wing-backs. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner support Romelu Lukaku.

Tuchel has options on the bench if he wants to make changes within the 90 minutes, including Hakim Ziyech and Saul Niguez.

N’Golo Kante is not involved for Chelsea today as he continues to self-isolate.

Chelsea Team vs Southampton

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech