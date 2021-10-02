Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has warned his side that they will be given a tough test by Oxford United in League One this afternoon.

The Owls grabbed a 2-1 win over promotion contenders Wigan Athletic in their last outing and will want to build on it when Oxford visit Hillsborough.

Oxford have regularly been knocking on the door for promotion to the Championship in recent seasons and Moore is steeled for a tough test for his side.

Moore feels that Oxford, who thrashed Accrington Stanley 5-1 last time out, have a real DNA to them and are going to be tough opponents to play against.

“Tomorrow will be a completely different game against Wigan”, Moore said at a press conference.

“They have been in the playoffs in the last two years. There’s a real DNA to them.

“We are facing a real tough opposition tomorrow.”

The home side did not have Barry Bannan in the team against Wigan and Moore insists that they are not a one-man side.

“We do miss Baz when he does not play but we are not a one-man team.

“It’s a team out there and others did step up to the mark.”

The two sides last met in the EFL Cup in 2015, with Sheffield Wednesday running out 1-0 winners at Hillsborough.