Arsenal new boy Sambi Lokonga has revealed that he opted to leave Anderlecht this summer as they have been going through a rebuilding process and he wanted to raise his game in a more stable environment.

Lokonga left Anderlecht in July to join Premier League giants Arsenal, putting pen-to-paper on a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder was highly rated at Anderlecht by coach Vincent Kompany, having rose through the ranks at the club, but he ultimately decided to continue his career in the Premier League.

Lokonga has revealed that Anderlecht have been going through a rebuilding process in recent seasons and it was a deciding factor in him choosing to swap clubs this summer.

The 21-year-old explained that he wanted to move forward and play at a new club in a more stable environment where he can immediately improve his game, like Arsenal.

“I wanted to move forward and discover something new”, Lokonga told Sport/Voetbalmagazine while discussing why he decided to leave Anderlecht.

“To be honest I also knew that all Anderlecht loan players would return to their parent club.

“That was a deciding factor when I had to make a choice.

“I didn’t want to stay with Anderlecht to witness the umpteenth reconstruction of the team.

“I wanted a project in which I would immediately learn things by working.”

Lokonga has played a part in six of Arsenal’s seven top flight games so far this season and will be determined to take his game up a notch as the season progresses.