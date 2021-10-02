Leeds United fans have taken to social media to hail the performance of Jamie Shackleton in the Whites’ 1-0 win over Watford, with opinion split on whether he will keep Luke Ayling out of the team.

With Ayling out injured and facing minor knee surgery, Marcelo Bielsa has drafted in Shackleton at right-back and the 21-year-old is grabbing his chance with both hands.

Shackleton completed the full 90 minutes at Elland Road against the Hornets in the Premier League as he turned in an impressive individual performance.

Leeds fans Liam Huggins insists that even if Ayling was fit at the moment then he would still pick Shackleton ahead of him in the team.

Matt also thinks that Shackleton’s form is a worry for Ayling, while Big Scott revealed he gave the Leeds talent Man of the Match for his performance against Watford.

Anders Lagerfjard is clear he will not write Ayling off, but is pleased to see Shackleton shining, but for Mark Hollings, Shackleton offers something Ayling is no longer capable of.

Meanwhile, POW took the opportunity to hit out at those who have doubted Shackleton in the past and thinks they need to start eating their words.