With Ayling out injured and facing minor knee surgery, Marcelo Bielsa has drafted in Shackleton at right-back and the 21-year-old is grabbing his chance with both hands.
Shackleton completed the full 90 minutes at Elland Road against the Hornets in the Premier League as he turned in an impressive individual performance.
Leeds fans Liam Huggins insists that even if Ayling was fit at the moment then he would still pick Shackleton ahead of him in the team.
Matt also thinks that Shackleton’s form is a worry for Ayling, while Big Scott revealed he gave the Leeds talent Man of the Match for his performance against Watford.
Anders Lagerfjard is clear he will not write Ayling off, but is pleased to see Shackleton shining, but for Mark Hollings, Shackleton offers something Ayling is no longer capable of.
Meanwhile, POW took the opportunity to hit out at those who have doubted Shackleton in the past and thinks they need to start eating their words.
Forgot to mention, Shackleton was class, would choose him over ayling at the moment #lufc
— ℓιαм нσggιηѕ (@Chickxn23) October 2, 2021
Ayling might have to update his CV with shak playing like that #lufc
— Matt (@mcbailey99) October 2, 2021
He was my MotM. Fearless and relentless. Some are saying he had a poor pass into the box I disagree. His pass and vision was perfect, unfortunately his team mates didn’t have the pace or attention span to get to it.
— Big Scott💛🤍💙 (@lufcsanta) October 2, 2021
Very good. Not going to write Ayling off yet but can only be good for the team to have our youth players step up and stake a real claim. Very pleased for the way Shackleton’s grabbed his opportunities this season with both hands. 💪
— Anders Lagerfjärd (@jalager) October 2, 2021
Mine, too. He’s gives us something that I don’t think Ayling is capable of in back 4 anymore; energy and overlapping in the right hand side. I’d only play the latter in a back 3, now, where his slowing down isn’t as detrimental.
— Mark Hollings (@markydh) October 2, 2021
A word for all the Jamie Shackleton negative posters over the last few months, I hope your enjoying eating your words, very accomplished 2 games and exactly what you need in a squad player, not only that He's one of our own
— POW (@Pow7777777) October 2, 2021