Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has identified Watford star Ismaila Sarr as a big threat as the Whites take on the Hornets in the Premier League today.

Sarr already has four goals in the first six of Watford’s Premier League games, having played all the minutes for the Hornets in the campaign so far.

The Whites have not yet managed to keep a clean sheet this season in the league, conceding 14 goals in their six matches far.

Prutton insisted that being nominated for the Premier Player of the Month Award showed that Sarr is a threat that Leeds need to be wary of.

The former Whites midfielder further warned Leeds that if the Watford star is on song he could make life very difficult for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

“Watford’s Ismaila Sarr has been nominated for the September Premier League player of the month award and he is fantastic”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I had great pleasure in covering him last year in the Championship.

“There were then discussions over whether they could keep him and there were certainly some big bids being thrown his way to try and prize him away.

“On his day, he can cause Leeds a hell of a lot of problems and you have also got Josh King leading the line.”

Leeds are in desperate need of three points after failing to win any of their first six league games and keeping the Watford attacking line quiet would go a long way towards getting a win.

The Whites are currently in the relegation zone and getting out of it will be extra motivation for Bielsa’s men against Watford.