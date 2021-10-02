Carlisle United assistant Gavin Skelton has revealed that Aston Villa loan starlet Brad Young told him that he was disappointed to not add more goals to his tally despite opening his account with a brace in the EFL Trophy.

The highly rated Lions starlet is currently plying his trade on a season-long loan at League Two side Carlisle.

Young was handed a start on Tuesday in Carlisle’s 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Everton Under-21s, scoring both goals, something which earned him another start on Saturday in a 2-0 home loss against Forest Green Rovers.

Blues assistant coach Skelton revealed that despite opening his account for his new club, Young told him that he should have scored more goals.

Skelton stressed that Young’s hunger to score more goals and do better is testament to the type of character and player he is.

“That’s the first thing [he] said after the game – he was delighted, but should have scored more”, Skelton was quoted as saying by the News & Star.

“He mentioned the header and the rebound in the first half.

“It shows the type of lad he is and how hungry he is to score.

“He’ll be pleased to get his first goals for the club under his belt – it was a good night’s work for him, and he’s greedy for more.

“As a forward you’re critical of yourself and you want those chances to go in, but he’s here to score goals and he’s done that for us.”

Having, scored his first two goals for Carlisle, Young will now be aiming to kick on and catch the eye of Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.