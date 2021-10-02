Nigel Martyn feels that Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts will think he should be given a run spearheading the Whites’ attack.

Roberts has split opinion amongst Leeds fans, with a number believing the player is not Premier League standard.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa continues to back Roberts though and he was introduced off the bench against Watford on Saturday afternoon, replacing Stuart Dallas in the 78th minute.

He failed to make a big impact as Leeds ran out 1-0 winners in the match, but Martyn thinks Roberts will point his critics to the fact he is not being played in his preferred position, where dislodging Patrick Bamford has been tough.

The former Leeds goalkeeper said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “He had a few good touches, nearly scored with a really good effort to be fair to him.

“I get the frustration [with him] as well.

“I guess if you speak to him he would say I haven’t had a chance to play in my preferred position for any length of time.

“I think he wants to be up front, leading the line and he hasn’t had that opportunity because of Patrick’s consistency.”

Roberts has been called up to the Wales squad over the international break, with his country due to face the Czech Republic and Estonia.