Newcastle United legend Malcolm Macdonald is fed up with Magpies star Miguel Almiron who he thinks does not possesses a sufficient enough goal threat.

Along with Allan Saint-Maximan, the Paraguayan midfielder has earned praise among Magpies’ supporters for his pace.

In the nearly 100 games he has played for Newcastle so far however, his direct goal-contribution has been scarce as he has scored 13 goals and provided even fewer assists with five.

Macdonald does not think playing Joelinton along with Almiron in attack is a good idea as he is of the view that the duo are not reliable goalscorers.

The Magpies legend thinks that while Joelinton is marginally better on the wing, Almiron is continually looking toothless as the season progresses.

“At Watford Newcastle had Allan Saint-Maximan through the middle with Joelinton one side and Miggy Almiron the other”, Macdonald wrote in his Chronicle Live column.

“We know what Saint-Maximin brings to the party and thank goodness for him but the other two have to carry a goal threat as well and they simply do not.

“If Joelinton is better out wide it is because he doesn’t miss so many chances there and as for Almiron he is looking more and more like a headless chicken.

“If they opened the gates he would run out of the stadium.”

Almiron has yet to open his account for the Magpies this season in terms of both goals and assists and will be hoping to make an impact sooner rather than later.

He clocked 77 minutes in Newcastle’s 2-1 loss at Wolves on Saturday afternoon.