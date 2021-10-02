Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo is of the opinion that the Whites have to be better at dealing with their opponents’ pace and strength, starting with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr this afternoon.

The Leeds United defence have not yet recorded a clean sheet in the Premier League so far and they have often been adjudged to have struggled to contain their opponents’ attacks.

They have come up against Allan Saint-Maximin and Michail Antonio in their last two matches and have conceded goals to both, and in the match against Watford today they face Sarr, another in-form attacker.

Singling out Sarr, Matteo believes that he is exactly the type of player that Leeds have so far struggled to contain.

The former defender insists that the Whites have to be better at dealing with their opposition’s pace and power to make headway this season.

“It’s been a great start for him [Sarr]”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“He’s a terrific talent, just floats about and causes problems.

“Defensively, we have to defend better against this type of player.

“We’ve struggled against that pace and power, and I don’t like saying that.

“We’ve got to get better at that.”

Leeds have their own attackers renowned for their pace with the likes of Dan James and Raphinha, but they will be looking to shore up their defence better in the coming matches to compliment their attack.