West Ham United boss David Moyes has lauded Brentford for being a well run club and having put together a good team, ahead of the Hammers’ match with the Bees on Sunday.

The Hammers will take on the Premier League newcomers on Sunday when they welcome them to the London Stadium.

West Ham’s opponents have made an impressive start to their top-tier campaign winning two, drawing three and losing just one of their first six games.

Their performance has caught the imagination of many, however Moyes feels that it is hardly surprising given the kind of team they have on offer and the quality of the manager in charge.

“I have been impressed but not surprised”, Moyes said at a press conference.

“They have put together a really strong squad and are well-coached and a well-run football club.

“I do not think anybody should be surprised by it but we have to try and get a victory on Sunday.”

The West Ham manager also took the time to reveal how a former Brentford man Said Benrahma has now got fully up to speed with the Hammers.

“He has improved for us.

“He has taken a bit of time but coming into the Premier League is not an easy step.

“It has taken Said a bit of time to understand his role and how to play at this level but he has been really positive for us.”

Brentford have yet to lose on the road in the Premier League this season, picking up five points from their trips to Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Wolves.