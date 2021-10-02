Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson has revealed that the international break could not have come at a worse time for the Whites.

The Whites’ Under-23 team lost on Friday against Leicester City by one goal to nil and head into the international break next week with a defeat.

Leeds had won two and drawn one of their last three games in all competitions before the loss against Leicester.

Jackson explained that the international break in the coming week is not ideal as after a result like the one on Friday, the Whites would have liked to sink their teeth in and bounce back straight away.

The Under-23s head coach stressed that once his players come back from the international break, the squad will regroup and will be fully prepared for their next game.

Speaking to LUTV after the loss against Leicester, Jackson said: “We’ve got the international window coming up, that’s always a frustration.

“We’ve had a lot of games in a short space of time and when you have a game like this and you lose it you want to get back in straight away.

“We’ve got a period of time off now, some of the boys are going away with the international set-ups and we’ll regroup once they come back and look at it.

“We’ll be fully prepared for the next game.”

Leeds Under-23s next take on Everton in the Premier League 2, a team who have lost their last five games on the trot, and Jackson’s side will be looking to take advantage of their opponents’ form to improve on their recent results.