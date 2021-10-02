Leeds United legend Nigel Martyn has pointed to something he still feels is a worry for the Whites despite them claiming their first win of the Premier League season on Saturday afternoon.

A goal from Diego Llorente was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Watford and hand Leeds a precious three points, their first three-point haul of the season.

The Whites have started the new season slowly and worries have surfaced over the infamous second season syndrome hitting the side.

Despite the win, former Leeds goalkeeper Martyn has revealed he is still worried about the fact that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are not creating a lot of clear cut chances.

“We won the ball back in good areas. Sometimes we tried to force the pass in a little bit early when we were in a good place, when an extra couple of passes might have created somebody to have a free shot at goal”, Martyn said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It is a worry and it will be a worry going forward.

“I don’t see us having loads and loads of clear cut chances in games.

“It’s going to be a bit of a watch like this for a while until the confidence gets up and maybe sort of Patrick [Bamford] coming back gives us a little bit more up front.”



Leeds now head into the international break and the Whites will hope that all their players come back fit and well from their time with their respective national teams.