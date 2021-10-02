Fixture: Leeds United vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome Watford to Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Despite heading into the campaign with high expectations, Leeds have yet to pick up their first win of the new league season.

They start as favourites to do so against Watford, who head to Yorkshire on the back of a 1-1 draw at home against Newcastle United.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is able to welcome back a host of players, but is without Luke Ayling, who needs knee surgery, and Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds today, while at the back Bielsa picks Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo as his full-backs. In central defence, Leeds choose Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente.

Kalvin Phillips is in midfield, while Stuart Dallas also slots in. Mateusz Klich, Raphinha and Daniel James support Rodrigo.

If Bielsa needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison

Leeds United Team vs Watford

Meslier, Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, James, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Cresswell, Hjelde, Struijk, McKinstry, Harrison, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Roberts