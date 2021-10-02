Sheffield Wednesday star Callum Paterson is adamant that a few games that did not go the Owls’ way should not be cause for concern.

The Owls were sitting merry after four games as they topped the League One table by going undefeated and had not yet conceded a goal.

However, their form after that dipped as the Owls were defeated twice-in-a-row and only managed draws in their next two games before stopping the winless streak with a win against table-toppers Wigan Athletic in midweek.

Paterson acknowledged that while there will be always be detractors in football, the Owls had not actually lost many games, just two out of the first nine.

He stated that it is not prudent to come to conclusions this early in the season and stressed that a bad patch of form is no cause for panic.

“There will always be critics but we have not been losing that many games”, Paterson was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Live.

“We are high up in the league so it is all going well.

“It is really early in the season.

“It is not the time to be panicking, changing this and that.

“We are finally bonding as a team.

“There are a lot of players to pick from but now the machine is starting to work and we are getting to work.”

The Owls are only two points off sixth-placed Wycombe Wanderers and only four off second placed Wigan, and they will be hoping to back up their win against the Latics by winning again this afternoon when they take on Oxford United.