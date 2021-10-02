Jason McAteer has expressed his strong belief that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is worried about facing Liverpool, who are the team in-form, going into the crunch Premier League clash.

The Reds are the only team in the top flight that still boast an undefeated record, having won four games and split the points in the remaining two.

However, Liverpool are in for a tough test on Sunday when they welcome Premier League champions Manchester City to Anfield in a top of the table clash.

Ex-Reds star McAteer has insisted Liverpool are favourites going into the Anfield encounter as they are the team in-form.

The former midfielder believes that Citizens boss Guardiola is worried about facing Liverpool with the Reds firing on all cylinders at the moment.

Asked how sees Liverpool’s upcoming clash against Manchester City playing out, McAteer said on LFC TV: “Liverpool win for me.

“I think we are the team in-form.

“We are not inferior to them anymore; we do not worry about them.

“I think we have got Pep’s eyes now, his ear, he worries about us.

“Do not get me wrong they can hurt you in all different areas, if you switch off on concentrating, they will punish you, but I think we are the team in-form.”

Manchester City lost a big game midweek when they fell to a 2-0 loss away at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Liverpool will be determined to inflict another high-profile defeat on them come Sunday.