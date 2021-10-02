Leeds United legend Nigel Martyn insists that Watford were very poor at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in the Whites’ Premier League encounter.

The Hornets were looking to grab all three points at Elland Road to go into the international break on a good note, but slipped to a 1-0 defeat as Diego Llorente’s strike for the hosts proved to be the only goal of the game.

Martyn is delighted with Leeds getting the win, but is clear it should not be overlooked how poor Watford were and compared them to recent Elland Road visitors West Ham United.

“They were poor and that shouldn’t be forgotten in the overall performance with the team that you’re playing against”, Martyn said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“Last week, West Ham were a much more organised, much stronger team, which we matched for long periods but came out on the wrong side of.

“But Watford are not anywhere near as good as West Ham.”

Watford have now lost four of their last six games across all competitions, winning just once, a 3-1 victory over bottom side Norwich City.

The Hornets are next due to play host to Liverpool after the international break, while Leeds will take a trip to the south coast to face Southampton.