Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess admits that the Tractor Boys will be looking to be party poopers at Accrington Stanley this afternoon as they look to damage the hosts’ home record.

Paul Cook’s men are hoping they have turned the corner with their League One form and go into the game having drawn one and won two of their last three matches.

They stunned Doncaster Rovers 6-0 earlier this week, but now face a tough trip to Accrington, who suffered their only home league loss this season last month against Wigan Athletic.

A former Stanley player, Burgess insists that he is looking forward to the trip that will give him the chance to catch up with some of his former team-mates.

He stressed that Accrington’s players want to make their home ground a fortress and Ipswich will look to be party poopers.

“I’m really looking forward to the match”, Burgess told his club’s official site.

“They’ve had a fairly good start to the season, similar to last season when I was there, and they’ll certainly be right at it.

“Some of their lads have been emphasising the importance of having a good home record, so we’ll be heading up there trying to spoil the party.

“It’ll be good to see some old friends that I haven’t seen since I left, but the main focus is on the game, of course, and we’re up for the challenge.”

Ipswich beat Accrington away from home in the fixture between the two teams last season, but went down to defeat in their trip to the ground in 2019.