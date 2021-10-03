Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Dean Smith’s Aston Villa outfit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Nuno saw Tottenham return to winning ways on Thursday night when they saw off Slovenian minnows NS Mura in the Europa Conference League.

The game provided an opportunity for Harry Kane to find his goalscoring form and he grabbed a hat-trick in a 5-1 win.

Nuno continues to be without winger Steven Bergwijn, while Ryan Sessegnon is also out of action.

Hugo Lloris slots back into goal for Tottenham this afternoon, while at the back Nuno picks Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs. In the centre, Eric Dier partners Cristian Romero.

In midfield, Tottenham will look towards Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp to control the game, while Tanguy Ndombele also plays. Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son will support Kane.

Nuno has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa

Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Ndombele, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Rodon, Winks, Lo Celso, Bryan, Alli, Scarlett