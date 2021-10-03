Manchester United legend Paul McGrath is of the belief that Cristiano Ronaldo must have known before joining the Red Devils again this summer that he would be returning to a more physical league than the Italian and Spanish top flights.

Ronlado’s return to Old Trafford ahs so far has yielded three goals in four Premier League games, but in the Red Devils’ last two games he did not find the back of the net.

Against West Ham United last month he claimed a penalty on several occasions that were not given and he has subsequently in the next two matches been unable to make much headway into the opponents’ defences.

McGrath feels that the Premier League offers up a more physical style of football as compared to Serie A and La Liga.

The Old Trafford legend further thinks that Ronaldo should have kept it in mind before signing for the Red Devils again.

“Did you notice yesterday how, a couple of times, after he came on, that Ronaldo was looking for fouls that the referee simply waved away?”, McGrath wrote in his Sunday World column.

“English football is more physical than Spanish football, and it is not as cynical as Italian football.

“But Ronaldo had to know that as soon as he showed an interest in joining any Premier League club that he was opening himself up to any number of defenders who would have no problem barging into him – and worse!

“It is brilliant for United to have Ronaldo back, but it is not all going to be plain sailing.”

Ronaldo’s goalless outings in the last two matches have coincided with the Red Devils dropping five points, though he did score in the Champions League in midweek.

The Portuguese star will be hoping a return to the scoresheet will also mean a return to winning ways for Manchester United.