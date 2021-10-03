Everton are eyeing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar as a potential replacement for Yerry Mina, with Inter and Fiorentina alert to the Colombian’s availability, according to The Sun.

Mina has started in five of Everton’s seven Premier League matches so far, but is said to have his heart set on a move away from Goodison Park.

Despite being a regular starter for Everton, the defender is keen on a move to Italy and the Toffees are prepared to sell him for £21m, albeit reluctantly.

With Everton prepared to let Mina go, Serie A giants Inter and Fiorentina have been altered to the 27-year-old’s availability.

While it remains to be seen if the Italian top flight clubs pursue a deal for Mina, Everton could be in line to lose the defender next summer.

And the Merseyside-based club are thinking ahead by eyeing Stoke central defender Souttar as a potential replacement for the Colombian.

Everton have identified Souttar as a potential candidate to strengthen their defence, with Duncan Ferguson said to have been sent on a scouting mission.

The Toffees are weighing up if the 22-year-old has what it takes to move up to the Premier League and could step up their interest in the future.