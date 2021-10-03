Mina has started in five of Everton’s seven Premier League matches so far, but is said to have his heart set on a move away from Goodison Park.
Despite being a regular starter for Everton, the defender is keen on a move to Italy and the Toffees are prepared to sell him for £21m, albeit reluctantly.
With Everton prepared to let Mina go, Serie A giants Inter and Fiorentina have been altered to the 27-year-old’s availability.
While it remains to be seen if the Italian top flight clubs pursue a deal for Mina, Everton could be in line to lose the defender next summer.
And the Merseyside-based club are thinking ahead by eyeing Stoke central defender Souttar as a potential replacement for the Colombian.
Everton have identified Souttar as a potential candidate to strengthen their defence, with Duncan Ferguson said to have been sent on a scouting mission.
The Toffees are weighing up if the 22-year-old has what it takes to move up to the Premier League and could step up their interest in the future.