Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is keen on the Newcastle United managerial position if the job becomes vacant, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies have not made an ideal start to the season, as they are winless in their first seven Premier League games, piling the pressure on Steve Bruce.

Bruce has failed to win favour with the Newcastle fans since he took charge at St James’ Park and lacks a well of goodwill to draw from in difficult times.

While there is no indication that the hierarchy at St. James Park are weighing Bruce’s position, there have still been rumblings about potential replacements.

And Wilder is interested in taking up the reins at St. James Park and would throw his hat into the ring should Bruce vacate his position.

The former Blades boss has experience in the Premier League, managing Sheffield United in the top flight in 2019/20 and a huge chunk of the 2020/21 season.

Even though last season ended with the Blades finishing rock-bottom, the campaign prior had seen Wilder guide them to a top-half position, boosting his reputation.

Bruce has now headed into the international break and will be hoping to see all his players that have been called up return fit and well.