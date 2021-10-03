Rangers forward Fashion Sakala feels being a better person makes it easier to be a better player and explained that he tries to be good to every player and staff member at Ibrox.

Hailing from the city of Chipata in Zambia, Sakala did not have an easy childhood, but he worked hard to earn a move to one of the most successful clubs in the world in Rangers.

The 24-year-old, who is a firm believer in God, is of the view that good comes to those who do good and feels the same applies to his career as a football player.

Sakala explained that being a good person is better than being a good player and insisted that being good to others will aid players in their journey to progress in football.

The Zambian emphasised that he tries to be good to everyone at Rangers regardless of their role and went on to express his delight at being able to work with players and staff who boast impressive CVs.

“For me, I always feel like being a good person is much better than being a good player“, Sakala told Rangers TV.

“I always feel like if you are a good person, then it is very easy to become a better player.

“But, if you are a good player and you’re not a good person, sometimes it is very difficult to progress in football.

“So, I always try to be myself, to be real and try to be good to everyone, I’m not trying to be choosy.

“I know that being good to all the players and all the technical staff, I think I’ll become a better player and I’ll learn a lot from them, this is the only thing I really want to learn.

“I believe that things will be better and better if I’m good to other players and being good to other staff because I believe that I’m in very good hands.

“I have experienced people here, experienced players, great players with very good CVs or [even] the technical staff.

“So, I just want to learn from them because when they tell me something, I know that they know what they want me to do, they know what they want me to achieve.

“I always try to learn from them and try to become a better player every day.“

Sakala will be hopeful that being good to others and those at Rangers will help him in his mission to become a better footballer.