Rangers forward Fashion Sakala has explained that he currently is on a personal mission and insisted that he is not with the Glasgow giants as a tourist.

Following stints with Russian giants Spartak Moscow and Belgian outfit KV Oostende, Sakala earned a move to Scottish Premiership club Rangers in the summer transfer window.

Three months into his spell at Ibrox, the 24-year-old is slowly settling into life with Steven Gerrard’s side, but is not worried about adapting to life in Glasgow as a city.

Sakala, who scored his first goal for Rangers against Motherwell last month, has insisted that he is not in Scotland as a tourist and hence has not found settling into life in Glasgow challenging.

The Zambia international stressed that he is focused on his personal mission and explained that he is usually at his home preparing for games rather than exploring the city.

“Honestly, I don’t know [about adapting to Glasgow], maybe it is because I’m always home“, Sakala told Rangers TV.

“I’m not the type of person who is always moving around and maybe going to the city.

“I’m always home and I stick to my culture, so I also do what I was doing before, what I was doing in Zambia, it’s the same thing I’ve been doing here.

“I’m on a very big mission, I’m not here as a tourist.

“So, I’ve got to stick to my mission, I have to know what I want to do.

“I’m always home and preparing myself every day for training or having individual training at home.

“This is something that has kept me going and I believe that if I stick to what I’m doing things look bright.“

Gerrard and co will be delighted with Sakala’s attitude and they will hopeful that the Zambian can translate it onto the pitch and produce impactful performances.