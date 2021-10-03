Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to champions Manchester City in a Premier League clash at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds have started the new season strongly, with four wins and two draws from their opening six games and are the only unbeaten side remaining in the division.

They will view this afternoon’s game against Manchester City as an opportunity to set down a title marker, as well as pull four points clear of their rivals.

Jurgen Klopp selects Alisson in goal, while at the back he has James Milner and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. In central defence, Virgil van Dijk partners Joel Matip.

Liverpool go with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones in midfield, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

If Klopp needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench to call for, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Gomez, Tsimikas, Williams