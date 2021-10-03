Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley will continue to back Steve Bruce despite the Magpies’ poor start to the season as he is unwilling to trigger the manager’s pay-off clause of over £3m, according to The Sun.

The Tyneside-based club have had a horrendous start to their Premier League campaign, drawing three and losing four of their seven matches so far.

Newcastle currently sit 19th in the points table and many fans have called for Bruce to be sacked as the Magpies’ manager.

The former Sunderland boss, though, will keep his place as the Newcastle manager with club owner Ashley refusing to axe him.

Ashley is reluctant to trigger the pay-off clause of £3m in Bruce’s contract to sack him and is set to continue backing him.

The Newcastle supremo is focused on finding a buyer for the club and is currently not prepared to pay a sum of over £3m to get rid of Bruce and his backroom staff.

As hiring a new manager could cost even more, Ashley is backing Bruce to keep his place and retain Newcastle’s status as a top flight club.

While Ashley is backing Bruce, it remains to be seen if his position will change if Newcastle fail to get out of the bottom three soon.