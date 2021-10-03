Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey is satisfied with his performances so far this season but still thinks he has to improve his goalscoring.

Ramsey had his breakout season last time out as he made a total of 27 appearances for the Villans in all competitions and has backed it up with five appearances so far this term.

The midfielder has however failed to score a goal for his club so far and has come to rue missed opportunities like a shot from outside the box in the win against Everton last month.

Ramsey stressed that doing well in the opening game against Watford, despite the defeat, was key and he is generally pleased with how the season has gone for him so far.

Speaking to Villa TV, Ramsey said: “The second half at Watford I came down and did well.

“Obviously unfortunate about the result but I think the games I have started I’ve done really well and obviously I am just looking forward to pushing for more starts.”

One aspect where the young midfielder would like to improve on though is scoring more goals for his team and he also feels that luck has not been on his side when it comes to getting on the scoresheet.

“I think, obviously goals”, Ramsey added after being asked about what he would like to improve on.

“I think I have been a little bit unfortunate.

“I’ve had a couple of chances where I probably should have scored.”

Aston Villa have scored in all but one of their Premier League game so far and Ramsey will be hoping he gets to join in the fun by getting on the scoresheet himself.