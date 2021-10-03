Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester City have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with title rivals Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at Anfield this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side will want to overtake Liverpool in the league table by claiming all three points, as well as dealing an early psychological blow in the title race.

Manchester City went down to defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek and Guardiola will want to see them bounce back this afternoon.

To take on the Reds, Manchester City have Ederson in goal, while at the back they pick Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as full-backs. Central defence sees Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte play.

In midfield, Manchester City select Rodrigo and Kevin De Bruyne, while Bernardo Silva also plays. Jack Grealish and Phil Foden support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres.

Manchester City Team vs Liverpool

Ederson, Walker, Dias (c), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer