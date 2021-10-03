Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has hit back at a critical Gers fan, telling him to support the players.

Steven Gerrard’s side fell behind after just eight minutes against Hibernian at Ibrox on Sunday, but the visitors were then reduced to ten men on the half hour mark when Ryan Porteous was sent off.

Rangers rallied in the second half and took all three points courtesy of goals from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos to move back to the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Gers enjoyed 74 per cent possession, but only had three shots on target throughout the whole game.

Rangers fans quickly took to social media following the game and one asked whether the side only train once a week as he thinks the tactics and formations never change.

Another then replied and took aim at Beale for the lack of change, insisting that he is concerned, especially given how much the first team coach is praised for his work.

Beale then opted to reply, with the Rangers first team coach telling the supporter: “22 home league wins out of the last 23 & 1 league defeat in 47 games.

“How about you support the players?”

Opinion may be split on whether Beale was right to hit back at the fan, but the Rangers first team coach opted to lay out what he feels is an impressive record at Ibrox in recent times.