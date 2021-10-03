Rangers are prepared to step up their interest in Blackburn Rovers star Joe Rothwell in January, while Rovers prefer to sell in the winter rather than losing him for free in the summer, according to The Sun.

Steven Gerrard’s side have made a decent start to their Scottish Premiership campaign as they hope to retain their title.

However, Rangers have looked unconvincing at times, with many suggesting the Scottish champions have lost the invincibility they possessed last term.

Gerrard wants to leave no stone unturned as he looks for possible solutions and is prepared to dive into the transfer market in January if needed.

And it appears that the Glasgow giants have identified Blackburn star Rothwell as a potential option to bolster their midfield in the winter transfer window.

Rothwell is in the final nine months of his deal with Blackburn and has attracted interest from several clubs, but Rangers are said to be leading the race for his signature.

While Rothwell can sign a pre-contract with a non-English club from January, Rangers are prepared to move for him in the winter transfer window to fend off competitors.

Blackburn, too, prefer selling the 26-year-old in January rather than losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.