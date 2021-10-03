Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers find themselves in second place in the league standings, two points off leaders Hearts, but if they win today they will go back to the top of the table.

Hibernian though sit third, just a point behind Rangers, and are yet to suffer defeat in the Scottish Premiership this season, with four wins and three draws from their seven matches.

Boss Steven Gerrard has the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while Nathan Patterson and Borna Barisic are the full-backs.

Central defence sees Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun link up, while Glen Kamara, John Lundstram and Joe Aribo are in midfield.

Rangers’ goal threat is led by Scott Wright, Ianis Hagi and Alfredo Morelos.

Gerrard has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Steven Davis and club skipper James Tavernier.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

McGregor, Patterson, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Kamara, Lundstram, Aribo, Wright, Hagi, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Bassey, Davis, Bacuna, Roofe, Sakala