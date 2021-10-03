Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media to discuss Dele Alli’s position at the club after he was an unused substitute in Spurs’ 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs boss Nuno opted against including Alli in his starting line-up and did not feel the need to turn to him off the bench, with Giovani Lo Celso replacing Tanguy Ndombele in the 76th minute, while Bryan Gil came on for Lucas Moura with just a minute of normal time left.

Alli has been handed regular chances by Nuno this term, but his performances have come under the microscope and a number of fans feel that Spurs looked better without him in the team.

Simon Pulman questioned whether Alli’s career at Spurs is now effectively over, with no route back to his peak performances.

Long Chek Juan meanwhile is sure that Spurs look much better without Alli and thinks he should only be played in Europa Conference League games.

Darren is now looking towards the January transfer window to ship Alli out of Tottenham, while Rob Lambert acknowledged that no Alli in the team helped.

Tottenham Til I Die thinks that former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will be reflecting upon the fact he was right to sideline Alli during his reign.

Alli now has the international break to work on his skills and fitness further as he has not been called up to the England squad.

Do we feel like we’ve called time on Dele’s career at Spurs now? It is there a route back to his peak? #coys #THFC — Simon Pulman (@simonpulman) October 3, 2021

I don’t wanna be that guy… but not playing Dele today gave the team speed, balance & creativity. This is the way going forward. Ndombele & GLC playing the CAMs. 4-2-3-1. Let Dele captain the second team in the Conference League. That’ll do just nicely!#COYS #THFC — Long Chek Juan 🤍 (@TTID_THFC) October 3, 2021

Better performance today, actualy got men forwards and created chances. Must be no dele moving forwards and time to move him on in January. Also having a centre back on the pitch that actually knows what he’s doing is a big help #COYS #thfc #TOTAVL — Darren (@djq86) October 3, 2021

Dele not playing today felt like it made a big difference… a big positive difference 😬 #THFC #COYS — Rob Lambert (@RobLambert8) October 3, 2021