Fixture: West Ham United vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their team to lock horns with Brentford at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

David Moyes’ men continued their positive start to the season by beating Austrian side Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday night and now return to domestic action.

They face a Brentford outfit who played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool last weekend and who boast the goal threat of the in-form Ivan Toney.

Moyes has admitted he is not surprised by Brentford’s form and will be hoping that he can plot a way to beat them this afternoon.

Lukasz Fabianski is back in goal for West Ham today, while at the back Moyes has Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna in the centre.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will look to dominate, while Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has a number of options on the bench if he needs to shake things up during the 90 minutes, including Nikola Vlasic and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham United Team vs Brentford

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Vlasic