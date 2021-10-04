Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has expressed his belief that Ipswich Town will rapidly ascend the League One table around the beginning of the new year.

The Blues’ three-game unbeaten streak was brought to an end by Coleman’s side as they emerged victors at the weekend by a 2-1 scoreline.

The defeat at the hands of Stanley means the Tractor Boys remain in 19th place after ten matches and are further off the pace of the promotion-chasing pack.

Coleman however does not see a cause of worry for the Blues as he believes Paul Cook’s side will climb standings fast as January rolls around.

The Stanley boss also expressed dissatisfaction with the people who thought the weekend’s game would be a routine victory for the Blues and revealed that in a conversation with Cook he discovered that his counterpart was not taking the match lightly at all, unlike others.

Speaking to Accrington Stanley’s official site, Coleman said: “Post Christmas you’ll see them [Ipswich] rocket up the league, because they’ve got so many good players.

“But we’ve got good players as well.

“I spoke to Paul a bit this week and I know they weren’t taking it lightly and I know they hadn’t ruled us off.

“They knew what a tough game it was going to be.

“For all the pundits, this was like as if the game was won [by Ipswich].

“They won six in the week and we lost five, so people just thought that it was a formality.

“We’ve been overcoming that time and time again and today was no different.”

The defeat against Accrington was the Blues’ fourth of the League One season and if the Tractor Boys are to make a significant promotion push they will need to turn their form around soon.