Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has revealed his admiration for West Ham boss David Moyes and stressed that the Scot helped him to improve during their time together at Real Sociedad.

The 29-year-old is currently turning out for Villarreal in La Liga, under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Rulli was at Real Sociedad when Moyes became coach at the Anoeta and he admitted that the Scot was different from all the coaches he has had in his career.

He stressed that his approach was very different from the Spanish coaches and he has admiration for the work Moyes and his coaching staff carried out at Real Sociedad.

Rulli feels Moyes and his staff improved him as a goalkeeper and conceded that he was sad to see him leave the Spanish side.

However, the goalkeeper is happy to see the success Moyes has achieved at West Ham.

“A very different coach to any I’d had before”, Rulli told The National.

“He saw football in a different way. The Spanish coaches are more tactical, the English coaches more on the physical side.

“I have very good memories of him.

“I spoke to him in English. David and his staff were special for me and encouraged me and improved me.

“I was sad when he left but I’m happy he’s doing well at West Ham.”

Rulli, 29, made 170 appearances during his time at Real Sociedad and kept 50 clean sheets along the way; he joined Villarreal last summer.