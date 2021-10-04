Rivaldo feels Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura will be frustrated to have missed out on a spot in the Brazil squad and is of the view that the winger has not yet fulfilled his potential.

Spurs have endured mixed form so far this season with a damaging 3-1 loss against Arsenal in the north London derby, while they beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the weekend.

Several Spurs players have yet to hit top form and questions have been asked of Lucas, who was not included in the Brazil squad over the international break, though he did hit the back of the net in the win over Villa.

Brazil legend Rivaldo, a former team-mate of Lucas at Sao Paulo, believes he will be frustrated at not being called up.

The 49-year-old insists Lucas is still a top player, but has not yet hit the heights that he was expected to reach, especially after his performances in the Champions League in 2019.

“Moura was not called up for Brazilian national team again and he might be a little frustrated with that”, Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column.

“Since that magical night in Amsterdam in 2019, when he scored a hat-trick against Ajax in the Champions League in 2019, he had greater expectations about playing more regularly for his club and national team.

“That hasn’t happened but he is still a great player and an excellent person that I had the opportunity to play with at Sao Paulo FC.”

Brazil are due to face Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay over the international break and Lucas’ Tottenham team-mate Emerson Royal has been included in the squad.